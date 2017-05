Home Indiana Oakland City Officials Celebrate Groundbreaking of Bike Trail May 23rd, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

Oakland City officials are celebrating the groundbreaking of a bike leisure trail in Gibson County. Officials say currently there is no good place for bikers and runners to exercise in Oakland City.

The new bike trail will be across the road from the Old Wirth Hospital on Highway 64.

Officials say they have been trying to get the bike trail for a long time.

They want to begin construction on the bike trail as early as next week.

