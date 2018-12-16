Home Indiana Oakland City Men Dominate OSU-Mansfield on the Weekend December 16th, 2018 Nick Ruffolo Indiana, Sports

After a 55 point win the previous day, the Oakland City men’s basketball team returned to the court against Ohio State University-Mansfield Sunday and dominated the Mavericks.

Five players scored in double figures for the Mighty Oaks as the team cruised to a 96-53 victory.

Reitz grad and senior Logan Worthington led OCU in scoring with 21 points, while Nathaniel Schmittler posted 11 points and 12 rebounds.

Next up for the Mighty Oaks is a road game against University of Alabama-Huntsville Dec. 31.

