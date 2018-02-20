44News | Evansville, IN

Oakland City Firefighter Recognized At Indiana State House

February 20th, 2018 Indiana

A volunteer firefighter from Oakland City is one of 67 recognized at the Indiana State House. For five decades, Dale Leffler has been a member of the Columbia Township Volunteer Fire Department in Gibson County.

The Indiana General Assembly and Governor Eric Holcomb took time out of their session Monday to recognized volunteer firefighters marking half a century of service with their agencies.

Twenty-three firefighters made it to the ceremony at the State House.

