Oakland City Finishes Strong, Beats Wright State Lake 77-61

The Oakland City men’s basketball team is 18-2 on the year and won its 10th straight game Sunday with a 77-61 victory over Wright State University-Lake Campus.

The Mighty Oaks trailed 38-35 at the half, but outscored the Lakers 42-23 the rest of the way.

Andrew Scott led the way in scoring with 26 points, but the big three of Scott, Logan Worthington and Addison Wagler combined for 63 points.

Next up for the Mighty Oaks is a home game Saturday against Robert Morris University-Peoria.

