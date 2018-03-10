Oakland City Drops CCNIT Championship 87-80

The Oakland City Mighty Oaks men’s basketball team could not set a school record for wins after they fell 87-80 to Wilberforce University in the Christian College National Invitational Tournament championship.

OCU fell behind early and despite a late run, could not recover.

The Mighty Oaks say goodbye to seniors Christian Marks, Joe Hinton and Andre Bearden, but will return their top three leading scorers.

Logan Worthington, Andrew Scott and Addison Wagler will start one final run together in the fall.

*VIDEO NOTE*

The score was not final at the time of the highlight.

