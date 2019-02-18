Oakland City Church Billboard Has Message Against Drag Queen Story Hour

The sign says, “Drags belong on a racetrack, not in our schools.”

First Pentecostal Church members in Oakland City say their message is clear, but one Oakland City mother says that billboard message promotes a type of hate.

Driving up Indiana 64 in Oakland city, First Pentecostal Church is clearly against the Drag Queen story hour scheduled at the Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library.

“The library has nothing to do with the schools so if these church people want to go after the library which I think is wrong too. I mean they have their opinions, keep it in your church,” says Oakland City resident Michelle Mason.

The trustee of the First Pentecostal Church made the message in the billboard, and says he doesn’t think the Drag Queen story hour should go on at all.

“It was my idea. I think if you don’t know if you are a man or a woman then that’s my opinion, but I don’t think they need to be corrupting the little children’s minds,” says Kevin Bruce.

“If people want to have their opinions fine, but don’t post it out there in the middle of a highway and make it so judgmental for everybody,” says Mason.

Just blocks away, a family with a gay high school student is speaking out against the blatant message written on the church’s billboard.

“Something like that is derogatory and it’s mean… and it’s just a big bully lit up on the side of the highway to me. That is exactly what it is exposing to me, and it hurts,” says Mason.

The church’s billboard also says, “The truth always trumps a lie.”

When asked about the billboard offending some people…

“What do I have to say to them? Read your Bible,” says Bruce.

Mason says, “The Bible also says love everybody.”

Some say the sign promotes a type of hate when schools are trying to make all students comfortable.

“There are kids in there who still haven’t come out who are still afraid to come out, and so something like that out there that is going to terrify them even more. That is going to make them scared to walk home,” says Mason.

Both sides say they want to support, and protect children.

“I just don’t think it’s right for the little kids. It corrupts their minds,” says Bruce.

“I tell my kids as long as you love it and you love who you are, that’s all that matters,” says Mason.

The church tells me they plan to keep the sign up for the next few weeks.

Drag Queen story hour is still scheduled for this weekend Saturday the 23rd.

