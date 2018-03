Home Indiana Oakland City Beats Johnson U-FL, Advances in CCNIT March 8th, 2018 Nick Ruffolo Indiana, Sports

The Oakland City men’s basketball team is now 23-2 on the year after a first round win in the Christian College National Invitational Tournament.

Mighty Oaks leading scorers Logan Worthington, Addison Wagler and Andrew Scott combined for 83 of the team’s 89 points.

Next up is a second round matchup with Hiwassee College.

The Mighty Oaks and Tigers tip-off Friday at 7 p.m.

Comments

comments