The Oak Ridge Boys are heading to the Tri-State and tickets are about to go on sale.

The group has 12 gold, three platinum and one double platinum album and more than a dozen national number one hits.

The Oak Ridge Boys will perform at the Victory Theatre Friday, August 17th.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, July 13th at 10 a.m. and start at $39.

Visit Ticketmaster to purchase tickets.

Comments

comments