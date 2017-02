Home Indiana Evansville Oak Hill Road Down To One Lane For Storm Sewer Installation February 13th, 2017 Maggie Lamaster Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

The installation of a storm sewer creates traffic restrictions in Evansville. The northbound lane of Oak Hill Road from Schmitt Lane to Heckel Road will be closed until March 10th. These restrictions are in effect from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Heckel Road reconstruction project will close Oak Hill Road at Heckel for 45 days. More details on this will provided in late spring.

Comments

comments