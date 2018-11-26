Oak Hill Neighborhood Dealing with Vehicle Break-Ins

Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding is issuing a warning to residents on the northeast side of the county.

Over the past three weeks, authorities have responded to more than 20 car and home break-ins in the Oak Hill Neighborhood area.

Officials say several items have been reported stolen including several guns that have been taken from cars.

Some people have actually caught the criminals on surveillance cameras and have posted those videos on social media.

Monday, Sheriff wedding and residents of the area gathered to find out more about the crimes and what all has been stolen. Several of the items were stolen from unlocked vehicles.

Authorities say this serves as a great reminder to never leave anything valuable in your car and always lock your doors.

