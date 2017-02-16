Oak Hill Elementary Teacher Wins $25,000 Educator Award

It has been nearly twenty years since the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation has had a recipient receive an award from Milken Foundation.

Third grade teacher at Oak Hill Elementary, Traci Druschke, is this year’s winner of the Milken Educator Award. The prize is $25,000.

“It’s all about the students… it’s not about us… and everyone here is that way. And so, it isn’t just me. It’s Oak Hill,” Druschke said. “We’re blessed to have the families that we have, the support, our students are amazing and our staff. We work very well together.”

Foundation members say Druschke is a role model for other teachers and has clear goals.

