O.Z. Tyler Releases Line of Kentucky Bourbon

The ability to put “Kentucky” on the label of a bourbon is a big deal. Many across the world think that bourbon is only produced in Kentucky, and associate the state with quality. That’s why it was such a big deal when O.Z. Tyler released its first line of bourbons with Kentucky on the label.

So for bourbon to be called Kentucky bourbon it takes a year and a day of aging in oak barrels of a mix that’s at least 51% corn and distilled to at least 80 proof, while of course in the Commonwealth. So the celebration was on after a year and a day of letting mother nature do her thing at O.Z. Tyler Distillery in Owensboro.

The new look bottles were the toast of the town during a release party Thursday. The bottles are emblazoned with a quote many around the Tri-State were feeling, “It’s about time.”

It’s been since 1993 since bourbon has been distilled at the O.Z. Tyler site. Since then, technology and bourbon have come along way. O.Z. Tyler is one of the most technologically advanced distilleries around, using a proprietary system known as TERREpure. When creating TERREpure, scientists wanted to know if they could come up with a system to speed up the aging process for bourbons. Bourbons can be aged for over 20 years in some cases. So what the inventors of TERREpure figured out is that barrel aging gets rid of a lot of the bad micro alcohols that create an unpleasant taste. That’s where TERREpure comes in, taking out the bad parts of bourbon in just 8 hours compared to 4 years of barrel aging.

The quick process will allow for O.Z. Tyler to produce a cheaper process with a much shorter turnover time.

Fans of the bourbon can find the new and improved version in Bluegrass liquor stores within the next couple of days.

