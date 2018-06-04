Home Kentucky O.Z. Tyler Distillery Officially Joins Kentucky Bourban Trail June 4th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

The O.Z. Tyler Distillery in Owensboro is now officially part of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail. The distillery is now one of 11 in the bluegrass that are recognized for their commitment to preserving the history and craft of bourbon making.

A ceremony was held at the distillery Monday to celebrate the honor and to toast the newest destination on the trail. They say they’re excited to be a part of the Bourbon Trail and look forward to bringing more visitors to the distillery.

“Well, I hope it’s gonna quickly dramatically increase tourism you know there is so many people now who are embracing and attacking the bourbon trail and so we’re really excited about the possibility of it increasing visits here and to Owensboro,” says Earl Hewlette.

Tours of the O.Z. Tyler Distillery is offered seven days a week.

For more information about the O.Z. Tyler Distillery and tours visit O.Z. Tyler Distillery.

