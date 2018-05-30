O.Z Tyler Distillery Joins Kentucky Bourbon Trail

The Kentucky Bourbon Trail will feature O.Z Tyler Distillery on June 1st.

O.Z Tyler is inviting the community to the Distillery on June 4th for a special ceremony at 2:00PM to commemorate the achievement.

The public is encouraged to come to the Distillery to experience the new look dedicated to the Kentucky Bourbon Trail.

“O.Z. Tyler is excited to be an official stop on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail tour and we anticipate more visitors coming to the Distillery and to Owensboro,” said Jacob Call. “We look forward to welcoming everyone to see our historic facility that is so steeped in tradition, yet integrated with innovation that makes the O.Z. Tyler Distillery unique.”

Owensboro Mayor Tom Watson will read a special proclamation depicting the significance, and, along with Congressman Brett Guthrie, Master Distiller Jacob Call and County Judge Executive Al Mattingly, will plant an American White Oak tree to memorialize the distinction.

It will be followed by a congratulatory Bourbon toast, and tours of the facility will be available.

