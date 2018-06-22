O-Town Performs At Friday Night Live

Friday, O-Town stopped in Madisonville for a performance during Friday Night Live. The group rose to fame as part of the reality tv show Making the Band in 2000.

Their debut album sold more than 3 million copies and their single “All or Nothing” reached number three on the Billboard charts in 2001.

In 2013, the band reunited without frontman Ashley Parker Angel. The four-member group has a new album and Friday night’s show was part of their first tour in more than a decade. There are two more Friday Night Live events planned for the summer.

They’ll take place July 20th and September 7th.

