O.J. Simpson’s Infamous Bronco To Be Featured On ‘Pawn Stars’

The white Ford Bronco that carried O.J. Simpson during the infamous 1994 chase on Los Angeles freeways is the featured item on tonight’s episode of ‘Pawn Stars’.

Pawn star and Las Vegas pawn shop operator Rick Harrison says he was approached by the vehicle’s current owner, former Simpson agent Mike Gilbert about selling the 1992 Bronco, which only has 36,000 miles on it.

In the episode, Gilbert says he previously turned down an offer of 500 thousand dollars for the vehicle.

At auction, Harrison estimates the Bronco could go for anywhere from $300,000 to $1,000,000.

