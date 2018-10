The Owensboro Catholic girls soccer team overcame a 2-0 second half deficit to beat Daviess County on a goal with 17 seconds left in the match.

Lily Moore booted home the game-winner after Megan Goodwin made a game-saving stop in net on the other end within 15 seconds of each other.

The Aces now advance to the KHSAA semi-state round.

