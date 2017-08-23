Home Indiana Evansville NYPD Chief Deputy Keynote Speaks on 9/11 Attacks at First Annual Public Safety Appreciation Ceremony August 23rd, 2017 Chelsea Koerbler Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

A new organization honors first responders who put their lives on the line to keep their communities safe. The Vanderburgh County Public Safety Organization held the ceremony to thank these men and women.

The inagural ceremony was an emotional one for many of them.

The keynote speaker, a woman who served on the New York City Police Department the morning of September 11th, 2001.

“To hear the cries of people being murdered. To watch people jump sometimes in groups, and not to be able to do anything to help them. which as you know is something so foreign to first responders,” said Deputy Chief Theresa Tobin, New York City Police Department. “To smell death and taste it in your mouth and pick up body parts scattered among rumble and debris is things no one including first responders should ever have to experience.”

While a lot of the ceremony was spent talking about 9/11, a few people from Evansville recalled the times local law enforcement was there to help them no matter how big or small the problem was.



Chelsea Koerbler Chelsea Koerbler joined WEVV from Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, where she was a Reporter at WRDE-TV. Chelsea graduated from Temple University, Bachelor of the Arts in Journalism. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments