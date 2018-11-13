Nylene Kentucky Expansion to Bring New Jobs to Henderson

A company in Kentucky breaks ground on a new facility to expand its production. Nylene Kentucky is known locally as custom resins.

They make nylon polymers for other production facilities. The company is expanding to Henderson with a new 80,000 square foot facility.

Nylene Kentucky General Manager Herb Rawlings says, “This is a very important expansion for our company. It will allow us to be much more competitive in the marketplaces we serve. It’s centrally located in our industry.”

The expansion will bring about 40 new jobs to Henderson.

Operation inside the new facility begins in fall of 2019.

