Spring is here, and that means an increase in severe weather. Keeping your family safe during severe weather is important. The webinar will offer ways and tips to keep your family safe during severe weather events.The webinar will be tonight from 6:30pm-8:00pm.

For more information and a link to register, go to:

https://www.weather.gov/pah/SevereWeatherWebinarMay11

