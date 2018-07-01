NWS: Microburst Hit Posey & Gibson Counties

NWS Paducah survey teams determined a microburst hit NW Posey and Southern Gibson Counties Tuesday morning. A microburst is a downdraft of wind that comes out of a thunderstorm and blows outward.

This was associated with a severe line of thunderstorms that pushed through the Tri-State.

A long swath of damaging winds, of up to 90mph, 25 miles long and as much as up to two miles wide is places. The most intense and frequent damage was near Fort Branch. Where at least 10 homes sustained minor damage with shingles and other exterior damage.

At least two barns were heavily damaged in the Fort Branch area. Numerous small sheds, signs and other structures were damaged. A semi-truck was blown over on the south side of Fort Branch. Several corn fields were blown down with the stalks broken in some areas in both Posey and Gibson Counties.

Hundreds of trees were broken or uprooted and several power lines were blown down.

Comments

comments