NWS Confirms High End EF-1 Tornado Struck Daviess County Kentucky

The National Weather Service confirmed Sunday that a high end EF-1 tornado struck Stanley, Kentucky (Daviess County) on Saturday afternoon.

The twister had peak winds of 110 mph, was 200 yards wide, with a path of 2.25 miles. The tornado was seen by many witnesses and even filmed by some. One home sustained severe damage, other homes had light siding and roof damage. Barns and sheds were destroyed. Corn and tobacco fields flattened. And several dozen trees were uprooted and toppled.

This was a spawned by the remnants of Tropical Storm Gordon which moved over the region and dropped 2-7″ of rain across the area.

