Nutty April Weather

Up to 1″ of snow fell in our northern tier of counties last night with a trace of sleet/snow as far south as northern Vanderburgh County. Up to 6″ snow fell in central Indiana & 9″ in central Illinois. Clear, calm conditions over the snow pack early this morning in central Illinois allowed temps to drop to around 0 there, the coldest EVER recorded for the month of April in that region. Macomb, Illinois dropped to an incredible -1! The all-time April record at nearby Keokuk, Iowa is 13 set April 4, 1920 (records back to 1896). At Springfield, the low of 16 this morning beat the all-time record low for April, which was 17 set in 1920 (records back to 1879).

Now, severe weather threat.

Warm front will lift through tonight with showers & t’storms developing here. A couple/few may produce hail that may reach severe size (1″ or greater). Temperatures will rise from around 50 to 60 by tomorrow morning. Locally-heavy rainfall is possible.

After some lulling with windy conditions, clouds & temperatures skyrocketing into the 70s, a squall line of t’storms should pass generally in the 3-8 p.m. time frame. Scattered severe gusts & perhaps a couple isolated brief tornadoes are possible. A quick 1-1.50″ rainfall is also possible. All of this rainfall will only aggravate the current flooding situation & may lead to new cresting on area rivers.

After we tank from 70s to 30s tomorrow night, 40s to 50 are likely Wednesday. After 50s & 60s Thursday we may end with a cool rain Friday with 40s to 50, followed by some spotty snow/rain/sleet showers Saturday with 41-47 & gusty winds.

After 50s Sunday, we may skyrocketed to near 70 Monday with showers & t’storms in the afternoon-evening.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments