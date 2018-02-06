You Do-Nut Want To Miss Evansville’s Donut Festival

There’s a sweet upcoming event foodies do-nut want to miss. Evansville Donut Festival will bring restaurants and bakeries together to compete for the best donut and coffee in the Tri-State.

Organizers are partnering with EPD and Franklin Street Events Association in an effort to bring some fun to the community and help raise awareness and funding for two future city parks.

This will be the fifth food festival in Evansville since June 2017.

Attendees will get a quarter-size donut serving and coffee samples to decide which donut and coffee is the best. Full size donuts and larger coffees will be available for sale by those who offer.

Evansville Donut Festival will be held at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum on March 17th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

A limited amount of pre-sale tickets will be available February 8th at 8 a.m. There are three types of tickets you can purchase – VIP, General Admission, and Child Admission (4-12). Ticket purchases include donut sampling and coffee samples.

All proceeds from the event will be donated to the Evansville Parks’ Foundation and allocated to both Kids’ Kingdom 2 and Stop Light City park projects.

To get more information about the event go to Evansville Donut Festival.

