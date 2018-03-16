You Do-Nut Want To Miss Evansville’s Donut Festival

Get ready for a new twist on brunch this weekend. Evansville Donut Festival begins tomorrow morning at the Coliseum featuring donuts from various local vendors, including a donut bank long john that’s 10 feet long.

Organizers are partnering with EPD and Franklin Street Events Association in an effort to bring some fun to the community and help raise awareness and funding for two future city parks.

This will be the fifth food festival in Evansville since June 2017.

Attendees will get a quarter-size donut serving and coffee samples to decide which donut and coffee is the best. Full-size donuts and larger coffees will be available for sale by those who offer.

This event is March 17th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

All proceeds from the event will be donated to the Evansville Parks’ Foundation and allocated to both Kids’ Kingdom 2 and Stop Light City park projects.

For more information go to Evansville Donut Festival.

