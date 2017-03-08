Home Indiana Evansville Nursing Program Ranks 2nd in Indiana at Ivy Tech’s Evansville Campus March 8th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

A tri-state community college’s nursing program gets state recognition. Ivy Tech Community College’s Evansville campus was recently ranked 2nd in the Hoosier state as a best Nursing program by Registerednursing.org. In Indiana, 55 schools were analyzed for all five years, with 20 being ranked.

The Associate in Nursing graduates from this campus scored an average of 97.17 between 2011 and 2014 when taking the RN licensing exam. School officials say this alone speaks volumes about the program. Only eight other states in the nation had more schools ranked than in Indiana.

