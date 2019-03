A Drakesboro man is arrested on rape, sodomy, and sexual abuse charges after an incident at the Sparks Nursing Center in Central City.

Central City Police Department obtained an arrest warrant on February 28th and arrested 58-year-old Jimmy Lee Shrewsberry Monday, March 4th. He is being charged with second-degree rape, second-degree sodomy, and three counts of sexual abuse.

CCPD says this is an ongoing investigation.

