Nursing Home Aide Accused of Drugging Residents With Clonazepam

Two nursing home employees have been fired from Golden Living Center-Woodbridge in Evansville after three patients with disruptive behaviors were given narcotics that were not prescribed to them.

Gloria Welborn was arrested Tuesday on multiple neglect charges and interference with medical services. According to court documents, her arrest stems from an investigation that started in July 2017.

Welborn is a certified nursing aide and was allegedly putting her own medication Clonazepam into three residents’ food. Welborn does not have the authority to administer any medications, let alone medications that are not prescribed for a resident.

The affidavit says another employee, Evelyn Jones, was fired for failing to report Welborn’s actions in a timely manner.

According to police, the nurse reported the incident the next day. Blood tests confirmed both residents had Clonazepam in their systems.

Evansville police and the attorney general’s office are continuing to investigate.

