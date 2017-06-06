Nunge, Lairy and Sanders Represent at Indiana All-Stars

Castle’s Jack Nunge and Bosse’s Mekhi Lairy represented the Tri-state Tuesday in New Albany at the All-Stars and Juniors showdown.

The Juniors beat the All Stars, 122-110.

Nunge finished with 13 points and eight boards, and Lairy finished with eight points and three defensive rebounds.

Nunge, a recent Castle graduate, will play at Iowa this upcoming season.

On the girls side, Central’s Zion Sanders represented the Bears with six points and three rebounds in the Seniors vs Juniors exhibition game.

The seniors won, 112-76.

