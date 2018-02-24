Numerous Roads Closed In Western Kentucky Due To High Water
Getting around is getting a little more difficult in Western Kentucky. There is a growing list of roads closed due to high water. The following is a list of state highways closed as of 8 a.m. Saturday. The list is expected to grow.
Caldwell County
KY 91 North has High Water signs posted at the 17.2
KY 91 has High Water signs up at the19.2mm
KY 91 South has High Water signs posted at the 8.8mm
KY 139 South has High Water signs posted at the 7.5mm
KY 128 has High Water signs posted at the 3.2mm- Water Rising
KY 514 has High Water signs posted between the 7mm
US 62 Restricted to One Lane at 16.5 due to landslide just west of Caldwell-Hopkins Line
US 641 has High Water signs posted at the 0.3 and 0.4 mile markers
KY 126 has High Water signs posted at the 1mm
Christian County
KY 109 South has High Water signs posted at the 9 & 12 mile markers
KY 345 has High Water signs posted at the 1 & 3.6 mile markers
KY 1388 CLOSED signs posted at the 3 mile marker
US 41 North has High Water signs posted at the 30mm between Crofton and the Christian-Hopkins Line
Daviess County
KY 334/River Road is CLOSED at 0 to 1.8mm at Daviess-Hancock Line—Signs Posted
KY 298 is CLOSED at 2 to 3mm due to Water Over Road- Signs Posted
KY 762 is CLOSED at 0 to 1mm at Daviess-Ohio County Line due to Water Over Road- Signs Posted
KY 140 West is CLOSED at the 1 to 2mm
KY 142 is CLOSED at the 4.4 to 5.7mm near Philpot
KY 1831/Wrights Landing Rd is CLOSED due to a Culvert Washout between the 4.1 and 4.5mm
Hancock County
KY 334/River Road is CLOSED between the 0 and 4mm due to Water Over Road- Signs Posted
KY 334/River Road is CLOSED between the 6 and 7mm due to Water Over Road- Signs Posted
KY 334/River Road is CLOSED From the 11 to 15mm due to Water Over Road- Signs Posted
KY 334/River Road is CLOSED between the 18 and 19mm due to Water Over Road- Signs Posted
KY 3543 is CLOSED between the 0.0 and 1mm due to Water Over Road- Signs Posted
KY 271 is CLOSED at the 2 to 3 mile marker due to Water Over Road- Signs Posted
KY 2181 is CLOSED at the 4 to 5 mile marker due to Water Over Road- Signs Posted
KY 1403 is CLOSED at the 0 to 1mm due to Water Over Road- Signs Posted
KY 1389 is CLOSED at the 0 to 2mm due to Water Over Road- Signs Posted
KY 661 is CLOSED at the 0 to 1mm due to Water Over Road- Signs Posted
Henderson County
KY 136 in Ohio River Bottoms at Henderson-Union Co Line CLOSED from the 0 to 10mm due to Water Over Road—Signs Posted
KY 3522 is CLOSED under the Twin Bridges at Ellis Park from 0 to 1mm- Signs Posted
KY 268 is CLOSED between the 5 and 7mm due to Water Over Road- Signs Posted
KY 811 is CLOSED near the Reed Community between the 2 and 8mm due to Water Over Road- Signs Posted
KY 812 is CLOSED at the 2 to 6mm
KY 2247 is CLOSED at the 0 to 1mm
US 41 has message boards posted to alert motorists to deer crossing at the 18 to 19mm near Audubon State Park
Hopkins County
KY 502 is CLOSED between the 1 and 5mm—Signs posted
KY 2647 is CLOSED between the 0 and 1mm—Signs Posted
KY 2281 is CLOSED between the 0 and 1mm- Signs Posted
KY 892 has High Water Signs posted between the 5 and 6mm
KY 813 is CLOSED between the 10 and 11mm
KY 254 has High Water signs posted at the 2 to 3mm
KY 70 has High Water signs posted at the 11 to 12mm
KY 70 has High Water signs posted at the 13 to 14mm
KY 1033 has High Water signs posted at the 1 to 2mm
KY 1337 has High Water signs posted at the 4 to 5mm
KY 3059 has High Water signs posted at the 2 to 4mm
US 41 restricted to One Lane at the 1-3mm due to High Water- signs posted
US 62 has High Water signs posted at the 16 to17mm between Nortonville and White Plains
McLean County
KY 254 has High Water signs posted between the 1.7 and 2.4mm
KY 85 has High Water signs posted between the 6.7 and 8.3mm
KY 1155 has High Water signs posted between the 5 and 6.4mm
KY 2110 has High Water signs posted between the 0 and 1.8mm
KY 1046 has High Water signs posted at the 3-5mm
KY 85 is CLOSED between KY 2226 and KY 891
Muhlenberg County
KY 1379 is CLOSED from the 0.0 to 3mm due to Water Over Road- Signs Posted
KY 2590 has High Water signs posted at the 0 to 1mm
Ohio County
KY 54 has High Water signs posted at the 2 to 3mm
KY 2670 has High Water signs posted at the 2 to 3mm
KY 2718 has High Water signs posted at the 4 to 5mm
KY 762 has High Water signs posted at the 0 to 1mm
KY 919 is CLOSED at the 3 to 4mm due to Water Over Road– Signs Posted
KY 764 has High Water signs posted at the 6 to 9mm
KY 1414 has High Water signs posted at the 16 to 17m
KY 1543 has High Water signs posted at the 1-2mm
KY 2720 has High Water Signs Posted at the 0-1mm
KY 2668 has High Water Signs Posted at the 2-3mm
KY 69 has High Water Signs Posted at the 21-22mm
US 62 has High Water signs posted at the 8 to 10mm
US 62 has High Water signs posted at the 15 to 17mm
KY 505 is CLOSED at the 14 to 16mm- Signs Posted
Union County
KY 667/Bottoms Road is CLOSED from the 0mm to the 16mm due to Water Over Road- Signs Posted
KY 1452 is CLOSED from the 0 to 2mm due to Water Over Road- Signs posted
KY 1637 is CLOSED from the 0 to 1.1mm due to Water Over Road- Signs Posted
KY 130 is CLOSED from the 15 to 16mm due to Water Over Road- Signs Posted
KY 871 is CLOSED from the 3 to 5mm due to Water Over Road- Signs Posted
KY 1508 is CLOSED from the 2.6 to 6.2mm due to Water Over Road- Signs Posted
KY 760 has High Water signs posted at the 1 to 1.25mm
US 60 has High Water signs posted at the 23 to 24mm near the Union-Henderson Line
KY 923 is CLOSED at the Sturgis Floodwall for Gate Installation
Webster County
KY 138 is CLOSED from the 10.3 to 10.6mm due to Water Over Road- Signs Posted
KY 270 is CLOSED from the 7 to 8mm due to Water Over Road- Signs Posted
KY 2836 is CLOSED from the 0 to 1mm-Signs Posted