Numerous Roads Closed In Western Kentucky Due To High Water

Getting around is getting a little more difficult in Western Kentucky. There is a growing list of roads closed due to high water. The following is a list of state highways closed as of 8 a.m. Saturday. The list is expected to grow.

Caldwell County

KY 91 North has High Water signs posted at the 17.2

KY 91 has High Water signs up at the19.2mm

KY 91 South has High Water signs posted at the 8.8mm

KY 139 South has High Water signs posted at the 7.5mm

KY 128 has High Water signs posted at the 3.2mm- Water Rising

KY 514 has High Water signs posted between the 7mm

US 62 Restricted to One Lane at 16.5 due to landslide just west of Caldwell-Hopkins Line

US 641 has High Water signs posted at the 0.3 and 0.4 mile markers

KY 126 has High Water signs posted at the 1mm

Christian County

KY 109 South has High Water signs posted at the 9 & 12 mile markers

KY 345 has High Water signs posted at the 1 & 3.6 mile markers

KY 1388 CLOSED signs posted at the 3 mile marker

US 41 North has High Water signs posted at the 30mm between Crofton and the Christian-Hopkins Line

Daviess County

KY 334/River Road is CLOSED at 0 to 1.8mm at Daviess-Hancock Line—Signs Posted

KY 298 is CLOSED at 2 to 3mm due to Water Over Road- Signs Posted

KY 762 is CLOSED at 0 to 1mm at Daviess-Ohio County Line due to Water Over Road- Signs Posted

KY 140 West is CLOSED at the 1 to 2mm

KY 142 is CLOSED at the 4.4 to 5.7mm near Philpot

KY 1831/Wrights Landing Rd is CLOSED due to a Culvert Washout between the 4.1 and 4.5mm

Hancock County

KY 334/River Road is CLOSED between the 0 and 4mm due to Water Over Road- Signs Posted

KY 334/River Road is CLOSED between the 6 and 7mm due to Water Over Road- Signs Posted

KY 334/River Road is CLOSED From the 11 to 15mm due to Water Over Road- Signs Posted

KY 334/River Road is CLOSED between the 18 and 19mm due to Water Over Road- Signs Posted

KY 3543 is CLOSED between the 0.0 and 1mm due to Water Over Road- Signs Posted

KY 271 is CLOSED at the 2 to 3 mile marker due to Water Over Road- Signs Posted

KY 2181 is CLOSED at the 4 to 5 mile marker due to Water Over Road- Signs Posted

KY 1403 is CLOSED at the 0 to 1mm due to Water Over Road- Signs Posted

KY 1389 is CLOSED at the 0 to 2mm due to Water Over Road- Signs Posted

KY 661 is CLOSED at the 0 to 1mm due to Water Over Road- Signs Posted

Henderson County

KY 136 in Ohio River Bottoms at Henderson-Union Co Line CLOSED from the 0 to 10mm due to Water Over Road—Signs Posted

KY 3522 is CLOSED under the Twin Bridges at Ellis Park from 0 to 1mm- Signs Posted

KY 268 is CLOSED between the 5 and 7mm due to Water Over Road- Signs Posted

KY 811 is CLOSED near the Reed Community between the 2 and 8mm due to Water Over Road- Signs Posted

KY 812 is CLOSED at the 2 to 6mm

KY 2247 is CLOSED at the 0 to 1mm

US 41 has message boards posted to alert motorists to deer crossing at the 18 to 19mm near Audubon State Park

Hopkins County

KY 502 is CLOSED between the 1 and 5mm—Signs posted

KY 2647 is CLOSED between the 0 and 1mm—Signs Posted

KY 2281 is CLOSED between the 0 and 1mm- Signs Posted

KY 892 has High Water Signs posted between the 5 and 6mm

KY 813 is CLOSED between the 10 and 11mm

KY 254 has High Water signs posted at the 2 to 3mm

KY 70 has High Water signs posted at the 11 to 12mm

KY 70 has High Water signs posted at the 13 to 14mm

KY 1033 has High Water signs posted at the 1 to 2mm

KY 1337 has High Water signs posted at the 4 to 5mm

KY 3059 has High Water signs posted at the 2 to 4mm

US 41 restricted to One Lane at the 1-3mm due to High Water- signs posted

US 62 has High Water signs posted at the 16 to17mm between Nortonville and White Plains

McLean County

KY 254 has High Water signs posted between the 1.7 and 2.4mm

KY 85 has High Water signs posted between the 6.7 and 8.3mm

KY 1155 has High Water signs posted between the 5 and 6.4mm

KY 2110 has High Water signs posted between the 0 and 1.8mm

KY 1046 has High Water signs posted at the 3-5mm

KY 85 is CLOSED between KY 2226 and KY 891

Muhlenberg County

KY 1379 is CLOSED from the 0.0 to 3mm due to Water Over Road- Signs Posted

KY 2590 has High Water signs posted at the 0 to 1mm

Ohio County

KY 54 has High Water signs posted at the 2 to 3mm

KY 2670 has High Water signs posted at the 2 to 3mm

KY 2718 has High Water signs posted at the 4 to 5mm

KY 762 has High Water signs posted at the 0 to 1mm

KY 919 is CLOSED at the 3 to 4mm due to Water Over Road– Signs Posted

KY 764 has High Water signs posted at the 6 to 9mm

KY 1414 has High Water signs posted at the 16 to 17m

KY 1543 has High Water signs posted at the 1-2mm

KY 2720 has High Water Signs Posted at the 0-1mm

KY 2668 has High Water Signs Posted at the 2-3mm

KY 69 has High Water Signs Posted at the 21-22mm

US 62 has High Water signs posted at the 8 to 10mm

US 62 has High Water signs posted at the 15 to 17mm

KY 505 is CLOSED at the 14 to 16mm- Signs Posted

Union County

KY 667/Bottoms Road is CLOSED from the 0mm to the 16mm due to Water Over Road- Signs Posted

KY 1452 is CLOSED from the 0 to 2mm due to Water Over Road- Signs posted

KY 1637 is CLOSED from the 0 to 1.1mm due to Water Over Road- Signs Posted

KY 130 is CLOSED from the 15 to 16mm due to Water Over Road- Signs Posted

KY 871 is CLOSED from the 3 to 5mm due to Water Over Road- Signs Posted

KY 1508 is CLOSED from the 2.6 to 6.2mm due to Water Over Road- Signs Posted

KY 760 has High Water signs posted at the 1 to 1.25mm

US 60 has High Water signs posted at the 23 to 24mm near the Union-Henderson Line

KY 923 is CLOSED at the Sturgis Floodwall for Gate Installation

Webster County

KY 138 is CLOSED from the 10.3 to 10.6mm due to Water Over Road- Signs Posted

KY 270 is CLOSED from the 7 to 8mm due to Water Over Road- Signs Posted

KY 2836 is CLOSED from the 0 to 1mm-Signs Posted

