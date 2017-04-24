44News | Evansville, IN

Number of Indiana Deer Hunters Killed in 2016 is Down

April 24th, 2017 Indiana

The number of deer hunters killed in Indiana in 2016 is down from recent years, and so are the number of car-deer crashes. The Department of Natural Resources says hunters took just over 119,000 deer in Indiana last season. That continues to show a decline in recent years.

The report also shows more than one-third of the deer harvested last year were taken with high powered rifles.

2016 was the first year such weapons were legal for most hunters in Indiana.

There have been no injuries reported involving high powered rifles.

For a link to the full report, visit Indiana DNR Report.

