Number of Homeless in Indiana Decreasing December 6th, 2017

There are fewer Hoosiers who are homeless. That’s according to new numbers from the Department of Housing and Urban Development. That report says homelessness was down more than six percent since last year.

In 2017, 5,438 people experienced homelessness on a single night. However, overall homelessness nationwide has increased by .7 percent since 2016.

The report says for Indiana most homeless people were in emergency shelters or transitional housing; about 12 percent were unsheltered.

Veteran homelessness and chronic or long-term homelessness decreased in Indiana as well.

