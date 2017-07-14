Number of Homeless in Evansville Decreasing

The results from a court in January show that Evansville has reduced its homeless population from 495 down to 428. City officials credit the steep decline to two main factors:

The first factor, is that Evansville was chosen to test the coordinated entry system for homeless people at Aurora. This system creates a central location for the homeless community to find the services that they need.

The system has led to a decrease of chronically homeless people by 27 percent. The other factor is the cooperation from different agencies in the city to team up to fight homelessness together.

City officials are encouraged by the numbers but say that the fight against homelessness doesn’t end here. One statistic that bucked the trend was the number of homeless people that are sheltered.

The count showed 58 people were living outdoors or in places not meant for living.

That was an increase of 71 percent compared to last year.

