Home Kentucky Nuclear Power Bill Passed by Kentucky House March 16th, 2017 Maggie Lamaster Kentucky Pinterest

The Kentucky House has passed a bill that would allow for the construction of nuclear power plants.

Senate Bill 11 is sponsored by Senator Danny Carroll.

The bill would end the moratorium that was established in 1984, prohibiting construction of nuclear power plants.

“The focus of our energy policy as a state must be a balanced portfolio to facilitate low-cost energy for our residents and existing businesses and industry,” said Rep. Steven Rudy. “I believe that our energy portfolio should include fossil fuels, renewables, and nuclear.”

The measure was approved by the Senate on a 27 to eight vote, and the House passed SB 11 by a vote of 65 to 28.

The bill will soon go to the Governor.

Comments

comments