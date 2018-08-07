Home Indiana NTSB Releases Preliminary Report on Fatal Duck Boat Accident August 7th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

The National Transportation Safety Board releases a preliminary report on the duck boat accident in Branson, Missouri that killed 17 people including nine people from Indiana.

The report states Stretch Duck 7 sank in table rock lake at exactly 7:05 on Thursday, July 19th. The boat sank in 15 feet of water and came to rest at the lake floor at a depth of 70 feet.

NTSB officials say divers found the boat’s recording system and investigators were working to access the data on the system’s hard drive.

Investigators are also reviewing cellphone and surveillance video from the boat.

It could be months until the NTSB reveals their final report on the accident.

To read the full report, click here.

