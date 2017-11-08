November 8, 1897 Nocturnal Tornadoes, Wind & Hail

In very early morning/overnight hours of November 8, 1897, a tornado took the roofs off of several homes in a narrow path in Haysville, Dubois County. An engine house & a machine building was heavily damaged. A large two-story home was moved 15″ from its foundation & the structure twisted. Tree damage was significant with large chunks of trees twisted & tops thrown 180 degrees.

Barns were completely demolished near Mackey (from likely tornado), in far eastern Gibson County, while a series of likely downbursts (fences destroyed, livestock killed, orchards & large trees & limbs downed) & large hail occurred around Evansville, Newburgh to Boonville, then Jasper. The storm knocked down poles & lines between Jasper & Boonville & it was reportedly very severe at Jasper with residents greatly frightened by the strength of the storm.

This was probably a node or LEWP in a line of storms that strengthened as the surface low rapidly strengthened with movement to the northeast.

The low pressure stengthening caused large waves & capsized a steamer on Lake Erie, killing 19. The system brought widespread damaging winds from either a squall line of t’storms or gradient winds & squalls with gusts to 57 mph measured around Boston, 54 mph Providence, Rhode Island & 54 mph New York City. The storms produced a wind gust of 50 mph at Lexington, Kentucky & 40 mph at Louisville.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments