November 21-22, 1856 Severe Weather Outbreak

An impressive severe weather outbreak occurred Illinois, Kentucky to Ohio November 21-22, 1856.

This began around 2 p.m. as a destructive tornado touched down near Quincy, Illinois. An eyewitness reported that the funnel was “black as coal”, but turned “white” when it passed over water. This tornado carved a path of destruction all the way through Littleton, Illinois where much of the town was destroyed. There were several deaths in Littleton, but no report of tornadoes or significant damage (thus far) until Fountain County, Indiana (Woodford & Vermilion counties reported trees snapped).

A path of off & on substantial tornado damage occurred Tippecanoe to Allen counties (with many injuries) with another tornado track in Boone County, Indiana. City/more densely-populated areas with the worst damage in this tornado vein included Covington, Lafayette, Logansport, Indiana. Tornado damage also occurred at Indianapolis & Dayton, Ohio, while widespread, significant straight-line wind damage with embedded downbursts raked the region. An eyewitness report from Plymouth, Indiana, where structural damage occurred, reported that the severe t’storm winds were less than 15 minutes. The county courthouse in Lafayette & South Bend was damaged.

Telegraph lines were downed “in all directions” surrounding Evansville & Henderson & railroads were blocked by mazes of fallen trees. Homes & buildings were damaged (many farm buildings & barns destroyed) according to press reports from Knox, Daviess (IN), Wabash, Vanderburgh, Henderson, Daviess (KY), Gibson counties. It is possible that a few EF0-EF2 brief tornadoes hit the Tri-State, but not enough detail to determine this. Definite tornado tracks, however, occurred to our north.

The immense nature of all of the damage reports & character of damage make this outbreak one of the worst in November in Indiana.

Temperatures rose just prior to the storms passing through the Tri-State after dusk into the 60s with temperatures in the 50s much of the day. They fell on November 22 from 52 in the Evansville area at 7 a.m. to 40s by afternoon.

Strong gradient winds occurred prior & also behind the line of storms & lasted into the 22nd.

This storm system caused gales on Lake Superior where the steamer Superior was lost. 35 were killed, but 16 were rescued in the ship wreck.

