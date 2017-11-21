November 21, 1883 Early Morning Tornadoes & Flash Flooding

Unseasonable warmth culminated to severe weather & flooding in late November 1883.

In the early morning hours of November 21, a tornado moved northeastward from southeast Hamilton to western White counties. The twister demolished a store at Sacramento at 5 a.m., burying a family of 5 in rumble. They were injured, but no one (of the 5, 3 were children) was killed, remarkably.

A tornado destroyed 25 buildings on the southeast side of Vincennes, while a second tornado damaged & demolished structures 4 miles east of Vincennes. Damaging winds were reported in Evansville, Henderson, Jasper & Greenville with trees downed. Outbreak was made up of several tornadoes regionally with a particularly strong, long-track tornado in northeastern Arkansas to southern Missouri. Louisville, Kentucky also reported significant wind damage.

Flooding rains also accompanied the storm system with up to 5″ in the Tri-State. A secondary flooding event unfolded days later in central & northern Illinois & Indiana with a tornado in southern Wisconsin on November 26. That system did not bring severe weather to the Tri-State, as can be ascertained right now. Severe weather event also occurred Missouri to Louisiana November 5, 1883 & 8-9th. Isolated large hail occurred in both events in Indiana, but I have not uncovered any storm reports in the Tri-State.

