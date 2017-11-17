The November 17, 1892 & November 17, 2013 Tornadoes

Tornado outbreak struck the Tri-State on November 17, 2013, during the afternoon hours. The outbreak in the Tri-State was dominated by 3 HP supercells in the Tri-State moving at 60 mph.

Both the Morganfield-Henderson & southern Hopkins EF3s were had estimated peak winds of 145 mph.

This observance follows our analysis of the November 17, 1892 severe weather when a squall line raked the area 4-7a. Three dominate storms in the line produced damage Clay to Richland counties, after producing killer tornado in Randolph County, Illinois.

The other storm hit Chester, Illinois very hard (possible tornado) then produced wind damage (brief tornado?) along present-day I-64 in Illinois northern Hamilton to White counties.

Wind damage also occurred in eastern Perry County. This storm produced likely tornado at English, Indiana, in Crawford County.

This system also produced +12″ snow over southern Minnesota, Iowa to Wisconsin (blizzard conditions) as strong surface low pivoted through northern Missouri & Illinois with impressive pressure falls.

November 16, 1892 8 p.m……………………………November 17, 1892 8 a.m…………………………November 17, 8 p.m.

