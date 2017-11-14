November 13, 1879 Severe Weather Outbreak

Homes & buildings were unroofed & fences damaged/destroyed by a brief tornado at Princeton. No people were injured or killed, however. It may have been this same storm that produced the tornado at Paoli, which leveled some buildings & heavily damaged others.

Near Mt. Vernon, Indiana a home was heavily damaged, a livery stable was destroyed & two railroad bridges were damaged. Telegraph lines were blown down in all areas surrounding the city.

This was a part of a much larger, significant severe outbreak over Indiana, Illinois, Ohio & Kentucky with “great damage” reported.

Buildings were “leveled” near Paoli, Orange County, Indiana with overall numerous damaging tornadoes reported from seven states. Heavy damage was reported northwest of Detroit, north & northeast of Cincinnati & in north-central Missouri. A railroad bridge was destroyed in Morgan County, Illinois by a tornado, College Corner was reportedly nearly entirely destroyed, a church in Cairo, Illinois was completely demolished with numerous homes & buildings damaged & a paper mill at Middletown, Ohio was leveled, while nearby homes & businesses were heavily damaged. Home & business damage was also reported from Urbana, Troy & Mt. Vernon, Ohio. Several houses & barns were “partially destroyed” in tornado track near Terre Haute. These are just a few examples of some of the damage reports from this outbreak.

Heavy, flooding rainfall also accompanied this outbreak, not only in our area, but as far west as Missouri, even Kansas.

Death toll was reportedly at least 10 in the outbreak.

In viewing the surface map below several things can be gleaned:

The deepening low & strong cold front saw record warmth ahead of it. Like in the November 5, 2017 outbreak of 24 tornadoes just north & northeast of our area, a secondary wave of rainfall rode up the front the following day. This is what brought the rainfall on November 15, 1879 (after the outbreak). 1-3″ rainfall occurred with the outbreak with another 1-3″ with that second wave of rainfall, leading to 3-6″ totals. This caused flash flooding in the area.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments