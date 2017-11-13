November 10, 1998 Severe Weather Outbreak

Severe weather struck during the morning hours of November 10, 1998.

Thunderstorm wind gusts flipped a tractor-trailer rig onto its side as it traveled along U.S. Highway 62 in Muhlenberg County. On Kentucky 813 just north of White Plains, thunderstorm winds lifted from the ground and tore apart a small barn. Numerous trees and power lines were blown down in the White Plains area. In Henderson, a vehicle was damaged by a falling tree and power line. A utility pole in the community of Boxville in Union County was snapped by wind. Several power lines along Kentucky 56 in Sebree were downed by falling trees. At the Henderson City-County Airport, wind gusts were clocked at 55 mph.

Wind gust of 70 mph reported at Chandler, 60 mph McCutchanville, 60 mph Winslow, 48 mph Evansville Regional Airport.

Scattered limbs and small trees were brought down by strong winds associated with intense low pressure over the central Plains states.

I remember this QLCS squall line very well! I was walking out of English class & looked across the hallway into the school courtyard (all sides of it were glass, so the view was good from hallways) & it was a white-out. It looked like a hurricane. Students stopped in the hallway & gasp at the sight. My English teacher, Mrs. Olsen’s quote was “Oh my gosh!!”. It abated pretty quickly however.

Prior to the line, it was still very windy. My government teacher, in first period at the start of the day, made a comment on how windy it was. South winds were slamming against the south-facing windows of the school. The low clouds were racing across the sky & then it began to rain light to moderately & that rain slammed into the windows.

I remember my agriculture teacher mentioning in passing that we had a wind gust of more than 60 mph measured on our anemometer at the ag shop of the school. I do not remember him saying the actual measurement.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments