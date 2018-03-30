Notre Dame, Jackie Young Knock Off Undefeated UConn

The Notre Dame women’s basketball team, led by Princeton grad Jackie Young, defeated previously undefeated Connecticut late Friday night 91-89.

Young, a sophomore on the team, recorded a game-high 32 points and 11 rebounds.

The career-best performance helped propel the Fighting Irish to a victory in overtime after Young hit 10-11 free throws in the game and shot 10-15 from the field.

Young posted 12 of her points in the fourth quarter and overtime after Notre Dame trailed 60-57 at the end of the third.

The Fighting Irish will now play Mississippi State for a national championship Sunday.

Tipoff is at 5 p.m.

