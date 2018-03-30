44News | Evansville, IN

Notre Dame, Jackie Young Knock Off Undefeated UConn

March 30th, 2018 Evansville, Indiana, Sports

The Notre Dame women’s basketball team, led by Princeton grad Jackie Young, defeated previously undefeated Connecticut late Friday night 91-89.

Young, a sophomore on the team, recorded a game-high 32 points and 11 rebounds.

The career-best performance helped propel the Fighting Irish to a victory in overtime after Young hit 10-11 free throws in the game and shot 10-15 from the field.

Young posted 12 of her points in the fourth quarter and overtime after Notre Dame trailed 60-57 at the end of the third.

The Fighting Irish will now play Mississippi State for a national championship Sunday.

Tipoff is at 5 p.m.

