“Nothing Completely Obvious” As Police Investigate Teen’s Death

Police are investigating the death of 13-year-old Malik Stafford who was found in a shallow creek near his grandmother’s home at Cross Creek Apartments. The Hopkins County Coroner says they have completed an autopsy and it will take 4-6 weeks to find out the cause of death.

“I wish every kid could have been like him in ways. He had a heart as big as Madisonville and just a good kid. All around good kid,” says Freddie Stafford, Malik’s great-uncle.

Malik’s great uncle says the family was celebrating Thanksgiving when Malik went outside to play. Stafford says Malik’s parents thought he had been out for too long, so they went looking for him. When they found Malik he was unresponsive.

“It’s pretty tough right now,” says Stafford. “It’s pretty tough. Malik was a child he was the life of the family. You always had a laugh with him. This is just devastating.”

Police say there is no apparent reason for Malik’s death and are still investigating an exact cause of death.

“So originally we went out on a medical complaint and it ended up turning into a death investigation,” says Lt. Andrew Rush, Madisonville Police Department. “What were doing is that were keeping an open mind because there’s nothing that’s completely obvious to us at this point so we’re kind of keeping all our option on the table so that were not focusing on the wrong things.”

“This is something that people are never ready for, never accept,” says Stafford. “And when it’s a child as young as Malik and as vibrant as that child was, you just wonder why, what happened.”

Stafford says as a family they are trying to get through together and keep the memory of Malik alive.

“He had a way of making you love him,” says Stafford. “He had a way of getting on your nerves. He was just a rambunctious kid that loved everybody. He loved the world. I mean he loved life.”

Madisonville Police asks anyone who could have information about Malik’s death to contact them or Crime Stoppers.

