Not-So-Scary Trick-Or-Treating Forecast

After what was an absolutely gorgeous beginning to the work week, we’re expected to see another pleasant day Tuesday. The core of high pressure responsible for Monday’s clear skies will exit east of the Midwest by early Tuesday. An approaching complex of lower pressure will supply the region with a combination of cloud cover, breezy southerly winds and unseasonably warm temperatures for our Tuesday afternoon. Expect afternoon highs to soar to their highest heights across the Tri-State in three weeks; we’ll top our at 75° in Evansville Tuesday afternoon! While conditions will remain favorable for trick or treating Tuesday evening, the same cannot be said for Halloween (hence the trick or treating on October 30th.) Heavy rainfall will arrive early Wednesday morning and will likely continue throughout the day; current projections indicate that some portions of the Tri-State could receive in excess of 3″ of rainfall between now and early Thursday!

