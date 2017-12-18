Home Indiana Not Paying Your Child’s Lunch Fee Could Land You In Collections, Or Worse December 18th, 2017 Amanda Porter Indiana

The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation says more than $55,000 in lunch fee’s is the reason the corporation could be sending parents to collections, or even court.

That’s a last ditch effort, says EVSC Chief Communications officer Jason Woebkenberg.

A flexible budget plan is what the corporation wants to work out with parents, but they need parents help.

Woebkenberg says the corporation made several attempts to notify parents, so this shouldn’t be a surprise.

“In our guidelines it states, if you reach an IOU balance of $50 or more, then you could be sent for collections to try to get that money back.”

EVSC says parents can start to pay their students debt down with any amount they are comfortable with.

“Stay in contact with the school. The schools will work out very flexible payments plans, so we are always willing to do something that is easy for the families to try to pay down that balance even if that means one, two, three dollars a week. We will do any type of payment plan the family is comfortable with.”

For some families, lunch payments are unaffordable, and court fees would be unbearable.

“I couldn’t imagine if they would have gone after my mom and sued her. I mean we would have gone under, we wouldn’t have survived. That’s not fair.”

Eric and Megan Hunt say they know all to well how families are struggling to feed their kids, and couldn’t imagine having to face legal action.

“It’s awfully frightening because I was in that situation before when I was growing up. My mom couldn’t really afford the full on lunch at school on a daily basis, but yet they said she made too much. So often time I was just taking a homemade sandwich in a paper bag, or waiting until I got home to eat.”

EVSC says legal consequences is their last resort.

“The last thing we want to do is involve a attorney for collections.”

According to EVSC Chief Communications officer Jason Woebkenberg, 49% of EVSC students qualify for free lunch.

That high number of students needing a free lunch, and the current debt balance makes people like the Hunt’s wonder if collection agencies and legal action is the only route for the school to take.

The U.S. Agriculture Department’s Community Eligibility Provision would allow high poverty schools to give all students free breakfast and lunch.

Instead of applications to qualify parents, and debt collectors, the Community Eligibility Provision would reimburse the school corporation using a formula based on the percentage of students categorically eligible for free meals based on their participation in other specific means-tested programs, such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), according to the department’s website.

Families like the Grants while getting a free lunch for their students, say a grant would help families who are struggling to make ends meet.

“It would be a helpful situation. It would keep the parents from having to pay so much and be more in debt, and then taking more money away from the school corporation because parents don’t have the money to afford it.”

