It’s Not Looking Much Like Christmas

We once again awoke to an ample amount of sunshine this morning, but quickly realized that cloud cover would play a much larger factor in our Wednesday than our previous two days. The complex of higher pressure that kept the skies above the Tri-State so clear over these last few days has finally loosened its grip on the region allowing Lower pressure, along with more clouds and rain chances to return to the area.

After some spots across the Tri-State received in excess of three inches of rainfall late last week, another sound of rain doesn’t sound exactly like an early Christmas present, fortunately this next round doesn’t appear to be as significant as last weeks. The first of the rain chances will arrive overnight and into tomorrow morning – the scattered rainfall and light misting will continue on throughout the day on Thursday before departing Friday afternoon or early evening. By the time it’s all said and done, we’re looking at an additional 0.10″ to as much as 0.50″ of precipitation.

I really hope a White December 25th isn’t on your Christmas list this year, because I’m here to dispel and notions or dreams of snow between now and the time you open gifts next Tuesday. Once this rainfall exits come Friday evening, a period of drier weather will settle in over the Midwest. Despite a passing cold front on Sunday, it appears as though conditions will remain quite dry, that is until night of December 25th ,when our next round of light rainfall may reach the region.

Current trends indicate that after initially seeing some slightly cooler, but still above average, temperatures during the holiday weekend, afternoon highs are expected to soar into the low 50s for Christmas day and even the low 60s for December 26th!

