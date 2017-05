Home Indiana Do Not Consume Order Lifted in Troy, Indiana May 3rd, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

The Do Not Consume order is lifted for the town of Troy, Indiana.

Troy Water Utility customers were asked not to drink or cook with their water for the last 48 hours after the water storage unit was broken into and vandalized.

City officials say juveniles broke into the water storage unit, and estimated costs for the damage is around $10,000.

The city is looking to get cameras installed at the reservoir.

