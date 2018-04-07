Home Indiana Evansville NoshSquad Provides One of a Kind Fast Food Delivery Service to Locals April 7th, 2018 Melanie Zayas Evansville, Indiana

The NoshSquad just started their business two weeks ago and say they are already getting 30 orders from customers per day. The service says they want to satisfy all of your cravings, no matter what your taste buds are asking for.

Owner Richard Garrett says, “Evansville really doesn’t have any options other than NoshSquad. They don’t have Uber Eats or Grubhub or anything because we are a smaller market.”

Pasta, burgers, coffee or frozen yogurt – you name it. All it takes is a simple app download and placing an order.

For Orange Leaf in Evansville, staff members say they have already seen some orders come through the self serve chain. Shift leader, Kassady Heineman says, “We got an order last night so we got a call from nosh squad and then we used our app on the IPad to fill out the order then we had the delivery person show up and we gave the order to them.”

Some restaurant options include Longhorn Steakhouse, Chili’s and Starbucks. Garrett explains, “When we started they didn’t know anything about us we just kind of what we did was we implemented their menu on our website and apps and management didn’t really know who we are but but they were really excited once they started to see our drivers come in regularly.”

The owner of NoshSquad says the service is still trying to expand restaurant options, hours and actively looking for new hires to deliver those food orders.

