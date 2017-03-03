Home Indiana Evansville Vermillion County Schools Contracting With LawMan Security and Consulting March 3rd, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Two Indiana schools are contracting an Evansville business to help with security and crime prevention. North and South Vermillion School Corporations will contract LawMan Security and Consulting of Evansville as their high school resource officers. LawMan Security employs active-duty uniformed police officers, who will be responsible for providing security and crime prevention services at both high schools. They will also act as youth advocates and mentors to the students, serving the schools and community liaisons, counselors, classroom instructors and positive role models.

Comments

comments