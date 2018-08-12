North’s Stewie Hobgood Wins City Tournament

A chip-in eagle on hole No. 17 was the exclamation point on Stewie Hobgood’s victory at the Evansville Men’s City Golf Tournament.

The North senior shot a two-over-par 73 to close things out, but his third round four-under-par 68 helped him take the lead heading into Sunday’s final round.

Castle junior Adam Bratton made a strong push with a three-under-par 68 at Evansville Country Club, but it was not enough to catch Hobgood.

University of Evansville’s Matthew Ladd, last year’s winner, finished in a tie for third place at even-par with Mater Dei senior Isaac Rohleder and UE’s Spencer Wagner.

Rohleder was initially disqualified after the second round for signing an incorrect scorecard, but was reinstated for the final two rounds this weekend.

